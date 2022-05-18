Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul went into beast mode vs Kolkata Knight Riders as they posted 210 on the board for the first wicket. They ended up recording the highest opening partnership in the history of IPL.

De Kock was in the fiery mood as he smashed 140 runs off just 70 balls, that also included 10 fours and 10 sixes each.

It was a knock that deserved a standing applause and it is what he got when he finished.

KL Rahul, on the other end, played a sedate innings, scoring 68 off 51 balls and continues to provide strike to his South African opening partner.

Rahul and de Kock individually and together ended up smashing many batting records.

Take a look at some of the below

Most 500+ run seasons in IPL:

David Warner - 6 times

Virat Kohli/ Shikhar Dhawan/ KL Rahul - 5 times

KL Rahul is the second player to do so in five successive editions after Warner who did so in six.

IPL hundreds for de Kock

DC vs RCB Bengaluru 2016 108

LSG vs KKR Mumbai DYP 2022 101*

Highest partnerships for any wicket against KKR

KL Rahul - De Kock 1st wkt Mumbai DYP 2022 170*

Rohit Sharma - Herschelle Gibbs 2nd wkt Kolkata 2012 167*

David Warner - Shikhar Dhawan 1st wkt Hyderabad 2017 139

Highest individual scores in IPL

Chris Gayle RCB v PWI Bengaluru 2013 175*

Brendon McCullum KKR v RCB Bengaluru 2008 158*

Quinton de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DY Patil stadium 2022 140*

AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015 133*

KL Rahul PK v RCB Dubai 2020 132*

- First time a team has batted entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket.

- 71 runs in last 5 overs is a good team effort. De Kock managed as many on his own today since the start of 16th over.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL

Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016 229

Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015 215*

KL Rahul - Quinton de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022 210*