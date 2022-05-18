Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul went into beast mode vs Kolkata Knight Riders as they posted 210 on the board for the first wicket. They ended up recording the highest opening partnership in the history of IPL.
De Kock was in the fiery mood as he smashed 140 runs off just 70 balls, that also included 10 fours and 10 sixes each.
It was a knock that deserved a standing applause and it is what he got when he finished.
KL Rahul, on the other end, played a sedate innings, scoring 68 off 51 balls and continues to provide strike to his South African opening partner.
Rahul and de Kock individually and together ended up smashing many batting records.
Take a look at some of the below
Most 500+ run seasons in IPL:
David Warner - 6 times
Virat Kohli/ Shikhar Dhawan/ KL Rahul - 5 times
KL Rahul is the second player to do so in five successive editions after Warner who did so in six.
IPL hundreds for de Kock
DC vs RCB Bengaluru 2016 108
LSG vs KKR Mumbai DYP 2022 101*
Highest partnerships for any wicket against KKR
KL Rahul - De Kock 1st wkt Mumbai DYP 2022 170*
Rohit Sharma - Herschelle Gibbs 2nd wkt Kolkata 2012 167*
David Warner - Shikhar Dhawan 1st wkt Hyderabad 2017 139
Highest individual scores in IPL
Chris Gayle RCB v PWI Bengaluru 2013 175*
Brendon McCullum KKR v RCB Bengaluru 2008 158*
Quinton de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DY Patil stadium 2022 140*
AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015 133*
KL Rahul PK v RCB Dubai 2020 132*
- First time a team has batted entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket.
- 71 runs in last 5 overs is a good team effort. De Kock managed as many on his own today since the start of 16th over.
Highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL
Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016 229
Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015 215*
KL Rahul - Quinton de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022 210*