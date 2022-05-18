हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: LSG's Quinton de Kock sets Twitter on fire with a blazing hundred vs KKR, check reactions

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock was lucky to be dropped and went on to score 140 off 70 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes and went unbeaten in the end. 

Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul made a mockery of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers as they smashed 210 without losing a single wicket in 20 overs. After winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first and courtesy de Kock's second IPL hundred, posted a massive total. 

LSG's 210/0 is also the best opening partnership in the history of the league. This is the highest opening partnership in IPL 2022.

De Kock made 140 off 70 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes and went unbeaten in the end. 

LSG captain KL Rahul too smashed 68 off 51 balls, and his innings included 3 fours and 4 sixes.  

Check how fans reacted to this amazing innings and partnership:

