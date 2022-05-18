Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul made a mockery of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers as they smashed 210 without losing a single wicket in 20 overs. After winning the toss, LSG opted to bat first and courtesy de Kock's second IPL hundred, posted a massive total.

LSG's 210/0 is also the best opening partnership in the history of the league. This is the highest opening partnership in IPL 2022.

De Kock made 140 off 70 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes and went unbeaten in the end.

LSG captain KL Rahul too smashed 68 off 51 balls, and his innings included 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Check how fans reacted to this amazing innings and partnership:

Quinton de Kock going crazy __ — yash // lekhoe stan acc (@Laddhx) May 18, 2022

Quinton De Kock's celebration and reaction when he reached his Hundred. pic.twitter.com/yYLbHfphpl — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 18, 2022

Quinton De kock & KL Rahul on Steriods ?????? Smashing the ball so well_ Just hope that KKR batsmen do the same.#KKRvsLSG — Karanveer Singh (@karan_nandre) May 18, 2022

Second IPL Hundred for Quinton de Kock. He scored Brilliant 101* runs from 59 balls. #IPL2022 #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/WE4J8K29mD — _______ _______ _ (@AgrawalMohit17) May 18, 2022