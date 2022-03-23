हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants replace injured Mark Wood with THIS player

File image (Source: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

KL Rahul-led LSG had spent Rs 7.5 crore to buy Wood at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. However, Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

32-year-old Wood had to fly back from the Caribbean to seek immediate treatment for it. 

Meanwhile, Tye has so far represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. 

The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of INR 1 crore.

LSG -- who will be making their IPL debut this season -- will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.

