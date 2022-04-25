Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul’s happy Sunday (April 24) turned a bit sour when he was found guilty of breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct. Rahul was docked for the second time this season for an over-rate offence apart from one other fine as well in IPL 2022.

Since this was LSG’s second over-rate offence this season, Rahul had to pay Rs 24 lakh while the rest of their playing XI against Mumbai Indians had to pay Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower. LSG thrashed five-time champions MI by 36 runs with skipper Rahul scoring his second hundred of the season.

“The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24,” an IPL statement read.

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences. Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower,” the statement added.

Apart from LSG, MI captain Rohit Sharma has also been docked Rs 24 lakh for two over-rate offences. If LSG repeat the offence for the third time, captain Rahul and will be fined Rs 30 lakh and would also be handed a one-match suspension as per the official rules laid by IPL.

The official rules on minimum over rate requirements states: “The third and each subsequent offence in a Season as Captain of the bowling Team, the Captain will be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing in the Team’s next League Match.”