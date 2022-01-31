IPL 2022: Maharashtra set to host all league games, playoff in Ahmedabad, says report

The India Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to be completely hosted in India with all league matches scheduled to take place in the state of Maharashtra. While Ahmedabad, which will host the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies beginning on Sunday (February 6), is expected to host the IPL 2022 playoff games.

The IPL 2022 will see at least 74 league games with two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad -- joining the fray to take the total number to 10 teams in the T20 league. The BCCI is finalising the state of Maharashtra which has multiple cricket stadiums. There are three stadiums available in Mumbai – Wankhede and DY Patil and the CCI, Brabourne. Meanwhile there is also one available in Pune.

With four stadiums, BCCI can have multiple games simultaneously, a prerequisite for league stages. On the other hand, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad may host the play-offs, a Times of India report stated.

“As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India newspaper.

The report also added that the BCCI office-bearers met on Thursday (January 27) and made it very clear that the tournament will be held in India if the COVID-19 situation stays the same in the country. If the situation worsens, they will move to UAE.

The report also stated that they are planning to allow at least 25 per cent capacity crowd in the stadiums provided that the COVID-19 situation stays the same. “If the number of positive cases aren’t high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow around 25 per cent capacity crowds for this year’s IPL,” the source further said.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a two-month long affair which is set to begin in last week of March and will go on until May end, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed to news agency ANI.