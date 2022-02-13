IPL 2022 mega auction: Ajinkya Rahane goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Day 2. The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crores. Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians rue 'sedate start'

Indian Premier League (IPL) side and five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, have conceded that the auction got off to a "sedate start" for them, lamenting that they could not get a marquee player on board on the first day of the IPL Mega Auction on Saturday.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side, who won their last IPL title in 2020 in the UAE, added that it would be an "action-packed day" on Sunday as the team has still to fill 18 slots with Rs 27.85 crore left in the purse.

"The auction got off to a sedate start for us with no signings from the Marquee Players List. We did go for (South Africa's) Quinton de Kock and (New Zealand`s) Trent Boult but were outbid. Our first buy came with (wicketkeeper-batter) Ishan Kishan becoming our most expensive buy from the auction at Rs 15.25 cr," said Mumbai Indians on their website.

"After that, we went for Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Josh Hazlewood but unsuccessfully so. Our next signing was (South Africa's) Dewald Brewis touted to be 'Baby AB'. The young Protean came to us for Rs 3 crore.

"In the remainder of the auction, we picked up a couple of squad players in Murugan Ashwin and Basil Thampi for Rs 1.6 cr and Rs 30 lakh respectively. One thing's for sure, tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be an action-packed day since we have 18 slots yet to be filled and Rs 27.85 crore left in our purse," said the Mumbai Indians statement.

