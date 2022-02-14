हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 mega auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades conducts final leg as Charu Sharma pays tribute, Watch

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Before Charu Sharma announced the final leg, he welcomed Hugh Edmeades who missed almost entire event after collapsing on Saturday (February 12).

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades (left) with Charu Sharma on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday (February 13) ended on a very happy note as veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returned to conduct the final leg of the event. Edmeades had taken ill just before lunch on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction but presenter Charu Sharma stepped in to conduct the event brilliantly in his absence..

Before Charu Sharma announced the final leg of the auctions, he welcomed Hugh Edmeades who missed almost entire event after collapsing on Saturday (February 12).

“First and foremost, I’ve always been more concerned about the health and well-being of the gentlemen who suffered a very unfortunate medical emergency here – Hugh Edmeades. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of the medical staff here at the facility and of course his own determination, he is well. And guess what, I’ve only been standing in for him. I’m delighted to now announce that for the final concluding part of this IPL auction, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the original Hugh Edmeades,” Sharma said.

Sharma, who lives near the hotel where the IPL 2022 auction was being conducted, revealed that he got a phone call from the league’s chairman Brijesh Patel, who told him to ‘put on some clothes and run’.

Watch Charu Sharma's tribute to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades here...

Speaking to Sportstar about the impromptu call to host the IPL 2022 auction, Charu Sharma said, “I don’t live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, ‘just put on some clothes and run’. I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on.”

Sharma, who mixed up lakhs and crores on a couple of occasions on the first day, said that he had to rush to the auction in ‘just 15-20 minutes’ to replace Edmeades. “I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past,” he said.

“I am 62 and if the phone rings, I still work. If it doesn’t ring, then I play golf, tennis, and stay at home. Even at times, friends tell me, ‘Hey Charu, we miss you in cricket’. I joke and say, ‘even I miss myself’. But that being said, I have done a lot of leagues and other assignments, the recent being the Tata Open Maharashtra,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)

