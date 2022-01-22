IPL 2022 mega auction: Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes NOT available; David Warner, Dwayne Bravo list maximum base price

West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have not registered themselves for the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are also not available for the auction.

Players to have listed their base price as INR 2 crore

Australia opening batter David Warner, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have listed their base price as INR 2 crore.

So @henrygayle hasn't registered for the #IPLAuction2022 auction. I guess it means we have seen the last of Gayle, the player, at the IPL. If indeed so, it is time to stand up and applaud one of the finest and most charismatic players at the IPL. He was a big part of its growth — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 22, 2022

Pat Cummins (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) are few other players who have kept their base price Rs 2 crore, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, India players Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina have also listed their base price as INR 2 crore.

Players to have listed their base price as INR 1.5 crore

The likes of Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Tim Southee, and James Neesham have listed their base price as INR 1.5 crore.

Players to have listed their base price as INR 1 crore

Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aiden Markram, and Tabraiz Shamsi have listed their base price as INR 1 crore.

India all-rounder Shahrukh Khan who has impressed one and ball with his antics in domestic cricket has listed his base price as INR 20 lakh and he is expected to fetch big numbers in the auction.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

Here is the complete details of purse remaining ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. pic.twitter.com/Se8sPSuwMs — Vasanth Kumar (@VasanthKumarG09) January 22, 2022

The two-day mega auction, which is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).