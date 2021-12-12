IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players, purse remaining, rules, schedule, live streaming; all you need to know

The mega auction for the India Premier League (IPL) 2022 is a month away from now. According to an IPL Governing Council member, the mega auction is set to take place in January 2022 with 10 teams in action from next season.

Notably, two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will be participating in IPL starting from the 15th edition, as announced by the BCCI on October 25.

Meanwhile, the eight original IPL teams have already finalised the list of retained players. Here’s all that we know about the IPL 2022 mega auction:

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules:

Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore

Old franchises: Eight old franchises have already submitted their respective retention lists.

New Franchises: Two new teams have been told to finalise their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are allowed to pick the players from the pool of released players by the 8 franchises but they can’t list more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

IPL 2022 Retention list:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8cr), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6cr)

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant (16cr), Axar Patel (9cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5cr), and Anrich Nortje (6.5cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Andre Russell (12cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8cr), and Sunil Narine (6cr)

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma (16cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8cr), and Kieron Pollard (6cr)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Mayank Agarwal (14cr), and Arshdeep Singh (4cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson (14cr), Jos Buttler (10cr), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), and Mohammed Siraj (7cr)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Kane Williamson (14cr), Umran Malik (4cr) and Abdul Samad (4cr)

IPL 2022 Remaining Purse Value of All Teams:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rs 72 Crore

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Rs 68 Crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Rs 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Rs 57 Crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rs 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Rs 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Rs 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rs 47.5 Crore

Lucknow - Rs 90 Crore

Ahmedabad – Rs 90 Crore



Schedule and Live streaming details:

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in India.

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

According to an IPL Governing Council member, the IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the first week of January 2022.

What time IPL 2022 mega auction will begin?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE Streaming?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.