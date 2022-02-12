हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL Mega auction 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Krunal Pandya joins Deepak Hooda at Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya joins new franchise Lucknow Giants for Rs 8.25 crore.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Krunal Pandya joins Deepak Hooda at Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore
Krunal Pandya.(Source: Twitter)

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.25 crores, after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

On the other hand, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 6.20 crores. A bidding war happened between DC and Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the all-rounder.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.
Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs 8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him. India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore.

India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2 crore. England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore. Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

India opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore, while Suresh Raina and Steve Smith went unsold in the auction. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas lyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

