IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Memes and jokes pour in as Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to play for Lucknow Super Giants

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

It is very interesting that Deepak Hooda will now play with Krunal, with whom he had altercation with ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020. After that Hooda had quit the team and had joined Rajasthan.

Since then the two players are not on talking terms. They will be united at Lucknow Super Giant and it will interesting how things go.

Here's how Twitter reacted when Krunal was bought by Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants, who earlier signed Deepak Hooda, have now entered the bidding for Krunal Pandya. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/9DusPWfJc6 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 12, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda in same team...Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in the same team...stories!#IPLMegaAuction — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 12, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya now will play for the Same team. IPL Unity in diversity — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 12, 2022

