RR full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Rajasthan Royals team, auction updates and players list

RR IPL 2022 player list: Rajasthan Royals will always be remembered first when the history of the Indian Premier League is written. And why not? They are the champions of the inaugural season of the league and when they won, they surprised everyone as they did not boast of cricketing stars that other teams had.

However, RR had someone called Shane Warne and his leadership skills. Through his brilliant man-management, Warne led RR to the title. And some stars were born including Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson etc.

But since then RR has found it difficult to get going in the tournament. Their last two seasons have been especially poor. In the last few years, RR has seen many captains, from Ajinkya Rahane to Steven Smith to Sanju Samson, but the trophy has still evaded them.

In the upcoming season, they will look to start afresh and hope the long wait for their second title ends this year.

The franchise is owned by Manoj Badale of Emerging Media, Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners.

RR's remaining purse balance is Rs 62 crore.

Retained players: The first name is captain Sanju Samson who has been retained for Rs 16 crore. The next two names are England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and upcoming young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: