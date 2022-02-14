हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Suresh Raina goes unsold; is it end of road for 'Mr. IPL'?

Known as 'Mr. IPL', Raina returned to the CSK outfit in 2021 but had a poor season during which he scored only 160 runs at an average of 17.77. And now with age not on his side, it could mean the end of the road for Raina in the cash-rich league.  

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Suresh Raina goes unsold; is it end of road for &#039;Mr. IPL&#039;?
Former CSK batter Suresh Raina (Source: Twitter)

Even as the ten franchises splurged cash, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After going unsold on the first day, the veteran batter, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was ignored by franchises on the final day of the auction as well, which meant that Raina went unsold for the first time in an IPL auction.

This will only be the second IPL season Raina would miss since the competition began in 2008. He had also missed the IPL 2020 season after returning home from UAE due to personal reasons.

Known as 'Mr. IPL', Raina returned to the CSK outfit in 2021 but had a poor season during which he scored only 160 runs at an average of 17.77. And now with age not on his side, it could mean the end of the road for Raina in the cash-rich league.

The dashing southpaw is the fourth-highest run-getter (5,528 runs) in the history of the IPL, scoring 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51, and only has Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma ahead of him.

Raina, who had last played in Indian colours in a series in England in July 2018, retired from international cricket in 2020. The all-rounder, who scored 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India, was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under MS Dhoni.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 AuctionCSKSuresh Raina
Next
Story

Gujarat Titans Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check GT Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

Must Watch

PT2M35S

CM Pramod Sawant says, BJP worked in Goa for 10 years