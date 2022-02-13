IPL 2022 mega auction: Yuzvendra Chahal tells Rajasthan Royals ‘bach ke rahiyega’ after franchise buy him, see chat pic

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (January 12) in Bengaluru.

Chahal, who registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, triggered a bidding war among four teams – DC, MI, SRH, and RR, however, in the end, Rajasthan proved out to be victorious in securing the spinner’s service for Rs 6.5 crore.

Meanwhile, RR took to social media to share a screenshot of their Instagram chat with Chahal after bagging him in the auction.

Chahal told the RR admin that he is looking forward to meeting them. The leggie also jokingly mentioned to them that they weren't following him on Instagram.

Here’s the pic of the chat between RR and Chahal:

Sliding into DMs like… pic.twitter.com/5iFDokcgzZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2022

Chahal was earlier released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played a prominent role for RCB over the years.

After moving to RCB from Mumbai Indians prior to the 2014 season, Chahal, in 113 matches for the Bengaluru-based franchise, picked up 138 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7.50 thus ending his stint as the highest wicket-taker for the team.

However, the leg-spinner wasn't retained by the franchise ahead of the auction as RCB decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj in their team.