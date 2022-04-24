Rohit Sharma makes a BIG statement after MI loses 8th loss in a row

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma blamed the batting display for not being able to chase the target in Match 37 of IPL 2022.

Speaking at the end of the match that MI lost to LSG by 36 runs, Rohit said that it was a good pitch to bat on but his team did not bat well. They played rash shots and Rohit blamed himself too for not playing as per the match situation.

"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on but we didn't bat well enough. We should have chased that down. When you have a target like that, you need those partnership, which we couldn't do. Some irresponsible shots including mine. They bowled well in the middle. We haven't batted well in the tournament."

An upset MI captain also revealed why Tim David is not getting a long run in the team.

"You have to ensure one of the batter bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament. Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us. [On if Tim David's name was discussed] Looking at how the tournament has gone every has come into the discussion. We want to make sure whoever gets a chance, they get a run in the XI. So we try not to make too many changes. Whoever plays should get enough opportunities, that's how I look at it."