हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MI's Tilak Varma impresses with a quickfire 22 vs DC - know all about MI batter here

Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 auction with an eye to find a power hitter in the middle overs and he turned out to be one at the first game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne stadium.

IPL 2022: MI&#039;s Tilak Varma impresses with a quickfire 22 vs DC - know all about MI batter here
Source: Twitter

Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 auction with an eye to find a power hitter in the middle overs and he turned out to be one at the first game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne stadium.

Verma has the backing of his MI coach Mahela Jayawardene who says that he has massive talent. 

In domestic cricket, Verma has already shown how good he is, smasing 215 runs at a strike rateof 147.26 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, and was among the 20 batters who had scored more than 200 runs in the league. He has also smashed 391 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing with a SR of 97.26 and average of over 97. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Tilak VermaMI vs DCMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsCricket
Next
Story

IPL 2022: New 'mystery girl' spotted during CSK vs KKR match, Netizens troll cameraman

Must Watch

PT28M18S

Mann Ki Baat: India has achieved export target of Rs 30 lakh crore, says PM Modi