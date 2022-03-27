IPL 2022: MI's Tilak Varma impresses with a quickfire 22 vs DC - know all about MI batter here

Tilak Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 auction with an eye to find a power hitter in the middle overs and he turned out to be one at the first game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne stadium.

Verma has the backing of his MI coach Mahela Jayawardene who says that he has massive talent.

In domestic cricket, Verma has already shown how good he is, smasing 215 runs at a strike rateof 147.26 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, and was among the 20 batters who had scored more than 200 runs in the league. He has also smashed 391 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing with a SR of 97.26 and average of over 97.