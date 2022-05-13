Royal Challengers Bangalore had a tough day in the office as they were smashed all over the park in Match 60 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.
The main damage was done by stalwarts Jonny Bairtstow and Liam Livingstone who smashed fifties. While Bairstow smashed 60 off just 29 balls, Livingstone scored 70 off 42 balls.
But there was one more big milestone, although an unwanted one, achieved by Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj as the pair went for 100 runs in 6 overs. Hazlewood was smashed for 64 off his 4, while Siraj gave away 36 from 2 overs.
Fans were not going to keep calm and they started trolling these two RCB bowlers. Check the reactions below:
Looks like tonight #PBKS playing with more than 11 player..#livingstone #Siraj #Hazlewood
Siraj 36 runs
Hazelwood 64 runs
Didn't expected 100 from this both in only 6 overs __
Only hasranga bowled well purpal cap coming _#rcb #RCBvsPBKS #siraj #hazelwood #pbks #LiamLivingstone #IPL #Aakashvani #ViratKohli
Kya matlab 4 overs me 64 runs nahi ho sakte _
Ho sakte hai bas dene wala chahiye #Siraj #RCB #RCBvsPBKS #livingstone #IPL @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 #sportstak pic.twitter.com/QL0fdqYart
Expectation: Mohammad #Siraj would learn from Josh Hazlewood and be more economical.
Reality: #JoshHazlewood bowls the most expensive spell of #IPL2022
(4 overs, 64 hours)#IPL #RCB #RCBvsPBKS
#RCBvsPBKS #livingstone #Hazlewood #Siraj
Wanindu Hasaranga vs other RCB bowlers today: pic.twitter.com/zhkozwGYRs
