हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood slammed by RCB fans after going for 100 runs together in 6 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a tough day in the office as they were smashed all over the park in Match 60 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood slammed by RCB fans after going for 100 runs together in 6 overs
Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a tough day in the office as they were smashed all over the park in Match 60 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.

The main damage was done by stalwarts Jonny Bairtstow and Liam Livingstone who smashed fifties. While Bairstow smashed 60 off just 29 balls, Livingstone scored 70 off 42 balls. 

But there was one more big milestone, although an unwanted one, achieved by Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj as the pair went for 100 runs in 6 overs. Hazlewood was smashed for 64 off his 4, while Siraj gave away 36 from 2 overs. 

Fans were not going to keep calm and they started trolling these two RCB bowlers. Check the reactions below:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Josh HazlewoodRCBIPL 2022Mohammed SirajMohammed Siraj trolledJosh Hazlewood TrolledRCB vs PBKS Josh HazlewoodRCB vs PBKS Mohammed Siraj
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone has smashed a 122m six before vs Pakistan, Watch here

Must Watch

PT30M17S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why 'Gupkar gang' is silent on the murder of Rahul Bhatt?