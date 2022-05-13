Royal Challengers Bangalore had a tough day in the office as they were smashed all over the park in Match 60 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.

The main damage was done by stalwarts Jonny Bairtstow and Liam Livingstone who smashed fifties. While Bairstow smashed 60 off just 29 balls, Livingstone scored 70 off 42 balls.

But there was one more big milestone, although an unwanted one, achieved by Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj as the pair went for 100 runs in 6 overs. Hazlewood was smashed for 64 off his 4, while Siraj gave away 36 from 2 overs.

