Chennai Super Kings changed their captain mid-season to bring back MS Dhoni at the helm of the affairs in IPL 2022. CSK have won just two games out of eight and need to win the remaining six to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Chennai will also have to keep the NRR in check as theirs is in the negative (-0.538). All the odds are against MS Dhoni's Chennai but still former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that MS can lead CSK into the playoffs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "I have been with that man since 2005 and I have seen Indian cricket change under him. We used to lose the games we had under control and under his captaincy, we won games in which we were on the brink of losing. We had never thought that we'll travel to Australia and beat them 2-0 in two finals of the triangular tournament [Commonwealth Bank Series] and we won that in 2008. Especially, after we were beaten in the Test series."

"After that, we won several ICC knockouts, home series under him, the ones which we used to lose before but they turned into victories. So keeping that in mind, I am saying that it can happen [CSK winning 6 games in a row]," Sehwag further added.

Sehwag pointed out how MS Dhoni changed the face of the Indian cricket team. He recalled India's one of the historic wins in Australia way back in 2008. India had lost the Test series but they made comeback in the ODI tri-series against host Australia and Sri Lanka. India reached the final and thrashed the Aussies 2-0 in the best of three final to win the Commonwealth series 2008.

What CSK need to qualify for the playoffs?

CSK are ranked ninth in the points table just above Mumbai Indians. In order to qualify for the final four CSK need to win six games on the trot with a good NRR so that they can finish with 16 points at the end of the league stage. After that they want one of the top four teams to lose their matches with the worst possible margin so that their NRR will go in negative. However, all these things are very unlikely as all the top four teams - RR, SRH, LSG and DC are playing superb cricket. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni can change CSK's fortune.