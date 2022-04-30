IPL 2022: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni has THESE incredible records as CSK skipper

Ravindra Jadeja took a shocking decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain in IPL 2022 to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead the side. Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK again in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. Dhoni handed the leadership to Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022 but under Jadeja two matches in eight games. Jadeja was not able to contribute with the bat and with the ball so far this season.

With Dhoni taking over the leadership of CSK again we take you through Dhoni's incredible records as Chennai's skipper.

Nine IPL Finals

CSK reached nine finals under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Right from the inaugural season in 2008 to 2021, CSK played nine finals. Not to forget that Chennai did not play the 2016 and 2017 seasons as they were banned from the IPL.

Four IPL Titles

Even after playing two seasons less than the most successful team in IPL's history - Mumbai Indians (5 Titles), MS Dhoni-led CSK to four IPL trophies. CSK won their first IPL title in 2010 and defended it in 2011, becoming the first team to defend the title. In 2018 when CSK were making comeback after serving a two-year ban, Chennai claimed their third title and in 2021 CSK became the only second team to clinch four IPL trophies.

11 playoffs

This is one of the prime reasons why CSK and MS Dhoni are regarded as the most successful team in the league's history. Expect a horrible season in 2020, CSK reached the knockout stage of the league every single time. Dhoni has played the most knockout stage matches as a captain in the league.

Win Percentage

Dhoni captained IPL sides in 204 games in which the team won 121 matches and faced defeats in 82 while one had no result. His win percentage is 59.60% which is second best just 0.08% points behind Rohit Sharma.