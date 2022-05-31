हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels THIS factor could help his side bounce back next year

IPL 2022 turned out to be the worst season for Mumbai Indians with the side winning just four league games and losing 10 to finish 10th and last.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels THIS factor could help his side bounce back next year
Source/Twitter

IPL 2022 was a forgetful year for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. They were ranked last in the points table with just four wins to their name.  Opening up on MI's worst year in IPL, captain Rohit Sharma said that it was an unexpected season but the unity in the team will help MI bounce back next year. 

Gujarat Titans took the lucrative league by storm, winning the title in their first year itself, with former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading from the front.

"It was an unexpected season but we do want to reflect on the learnings and the positives. It was great to see how the team stuck together and backed each other. Now it's about how we look at the next season and how we prepare. We managed to end on a high and that was important for us. We are gonna come back stronger," said Sharma, reviewing the just-concluded season.

"The unity in the team is a good sign. I didn't see any of them give up. We stayed together as a family. They were trying their best in training and I am proud of that. The camaraderie in the team has been excellent. We had one goal and everyone was working towards it," added Sharma, under whose captaincy Mumbai have won five IPL titles.

Sharma was also impressed with what he saw of the youngsters' mindset.

"Some of them are going to be gun players in the future. Them putting their hand up and giving their best was the most pleasing part of the season. They are mentally strong and have that hunger. A lot of them were playing for the first time so it was our job to make them feel comfortable. The support from the management is crucial here and I am glad to know we have that. They gave us the freedom and support and I can see a bright future for the team," concluded Sharma.

