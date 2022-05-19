The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has as much action off the field as it has on the field. Lucknow Super Giants posted a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 18).

However, what got the fans drooling was another ‘mystery girl’ who turned up for the LSG vs KKR clash. During Kolkata’s match against Lucknow at the DY Patil stadium on Wednesday, a girl cheering from the stands caught the attention of the shutterbugs and is now garnering reactions on social media. The identity of the girl or the team she is supporting is not known as yet.

Here is the picture of the mystery girl...

Earlier, Images of a mystery girl seen in the Brabourne Stadium watching the Delhi Capitals match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went viral after she caught the attention of the camera crew, even as DC’s Kuldeep Yadav was taking a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Umesh Yadav to complete a four-wicket haul.

While it was not initially known who the girl – dressed in a white top – was, it was later revealed that she was Aarti Bedi, a professional actor and a dancer. According to Aarti’s social media account, she is also an animal lover as she owns a beautiful cat named Fudge, whom she calls “the cutest member of the family”.

Meanwhile, the two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the IPL but that did not stop losing captain Shreyas Iyer to describe it as ‘one of the best games’ that he has ever been part of. After being down and out chasing 211, KKR brought the equation down to five off three balls with the help of Rinku Singh.

However, LSG somehow managed to eke out a thrilling last ball win to qualify for play-offs and dash KKR hopes at the same time. “I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding,” said Iyer after KKR’s exit.

“I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him.”

(With PTI inputs)