Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings to cross swords with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Saturday. RR are on a two-match losing streak while PBKS are coming into this game after beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan are placed at number three in the points table while Punjab are at number seven, yet there is only two points difference between both teams.

PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow was through a rough patch in IPL 2022 as he has scored just 80 runs in the seven games so far with an average of 11 and a strike rate of 105. Punjab are almost in a do-or-die situation and are most likely to drop Bairstow for someone like Shahrukh Khan, who has shown a glimpse of form in this season. This also gives Mayank an option to play another overseas bowler alongside Kagiso Rabada.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be desperate to get back on winning ways. RR lost their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. A fragile middle-order has troubled RR in the last two matches. Karun Nair could be dropped for someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could open the batting with Jos Buttler followed by Devdutt Padikkal at three and Sanju Samson at four. This should solidify RR's middle order.

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal