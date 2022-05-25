In his short international career, Hardik Pandya has seen it all -- highs and lows, injuries, surgery, being embroiled in controversies -- but he says he faces them with a smiling face. Putting behind all these, Pandya has shone not just as an all-rounder but as a leader, taking an under-rated Gujarat Titans to the final in a dream IPL debut season.

''People always talk, that's their job. I can't help,'' Pandya said in a virtual media interaction after leading the Titans to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night to seal a final berth.

''The name 'Hardik Pandya' always sells. I've no problem with it, I just take it easy with a smiling face.''

After making his international debut in 2016 following his success with Mumbai Indians, expectations skyrocketed with Pandya as he was compared with the legendary World Cup-winning India skipper Kapil Dev.

In 2019, Pandya was suspended for his loose talk on women on 'Koffee with Karan'. He later apologized to the inquiry committee of the BCCI. The 28-year-old star all-rounder made his last appearance for India against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 8 and then struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery.

Released by Mumbai Indians, Hardik was picked by Gujarat for Rs 15 crore ahead of this IPL season.

Chasing a stiff 189 for a win on a tricky Eden wicket against RR in the Qualifier 1, Hardik played the role of an anchor with an unbeaten 40, while David Miller finished off in style with 68 not out from 38 balls.

Notably, Pandya has also come in handy with the ball, giving crucial breakthroughs for his team. He has bowled 26.3 overs so far and taken five wickets with an economy of 7.73.

Asked about Sunday's IPL final at the home ground at Motera, Pandya said, ''It's going to be fantastic, such a massive stadium, our home ground, home state. ''I'm assuming we're going to get a full house supporting us there. We're all excited, looking forward to the final there,'' he signed off.