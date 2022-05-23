हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Playoffs: Jos Buttler makes BIG statement on his form ahead RR's Qualifier 1 match vs GT

Jos Buttler has scored a total of 629 runs so far in the IPL 2022 with an explosive strike rate of 147. In this huge amount, the English right-hander scored three centuries and three half-centuries

RR batter Jos Buttler

IPL 2022 orange cap holder at the moment, Jos Buttler is not 'satisfied' with his performance in the last few matches but is staying positive looking to his knocks earlier in the tournament going into the play-offs stage. Buttler has scored a total of 629 runs so far in the IPL 2022 with an explosive strike rate of 147. In this huge amount, the English right-hander scored three centuries and three half-centuries. 

However, Buttler's last three games have been the exact opposite in terms of the fine form he was in as he has scored - 2, 2, 7 - in his last 3 innings.

What did Jos Buttler say on his recent form?

"I've obviously been delighted with my form in the IPL, but a bit disappointed with the last few games," said Buttler to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, ahead of RR's qualifier against the Gujarat Titans.

"The first half (of the tournament) I was playing some of the best cricket I've played ever, and I'm still taking lots of confidence from that going into the play-offs."

Rajasthan Royals finished in second position in the IPL 2022 standings behind the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, who they face on Tuesday (May 24) at the Eden Gardens in the first qualifier of the tournament. Both the teams will look to seal their final's spot by winning the match.

A Super Over could decide IPL 2022 champions should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time. Notably, if not even an over a side is possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, according to an IPL briefing note. This will also apply to Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, which do not have reserve days. May 30 has been kept aside as a reserve day for the summit clash, which will begin at 8 pm IST.

Read all about the rain scenario HERE

