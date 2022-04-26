Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is an icon and one of the most beloved cricketers even at the age of 40. His heroic show for CSK against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians has put fear in most opposition bowlers.

CSK needed 27 runs to win against Punjab Kings in the final over of their IPL 2022 match on Monday (April 25) and Dhoni clobbered PBKS all-rounder Rishi Dhawan for a six off the first ball to reduce equation in CSK’s favour. However, Dhawan managed to hold his nerve and not only dismissed Dhoni but also led PBKS to a 11-run win.

PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada from South Africa revealed that it’s not an easy task bowling to Dhoni with a sea of yellow shirts chanting for him. “Rishi coming back and bowling that final over, he put his hand up. It’s still a bit nerve-wracking when you’re bowling at MS Dhoni and there’s not one red shirt in the crowd, only yellow shirts chanting his name. I think it can be a bit nerve-wracking but he held his nerve and came out on top so huge credit to him,” Rabada, who picked up 2/23 against CSK, said after the match.

“Arsh (Arshdeep) has been the best death bowler in the competition, that’s what the stats say. He has got a lot of talent, drive and ambition. And he is just a good bloke. So nice to have him around. I know I am going to bowl at the death,” Rabada added. “Arsh has been magnificent. He has been leading the way in that discipline.”

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja on Monday blamed his inept batting line-up for their poor result this IPL 2022 season, saying the inability to score runs in the first six overs was hurting the team.

Chasing 188, CSK had a woeful start as they slipped to 40 for 3 in seven overs. “We are not getting good starts in the first six overs, that's where we are lacking and hopefully we will come back stronger,” Jadeja said after the match.

Ambati Rayudu’s 39-ball 78 kept them in the hunt before they could manage 176 for 6 in 20 overs. “He (Rayudu) was batting brilliantly, if we could've restricted them to under 175 it would’ve been good. We felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well,” Jadeja said.

With three consecutive sixes and a four from the 16th over bowled by Sandeep Sharma (1/40), Rayudu had kept CSK afloat but Arshdeep Singh conceded just six runs in the next over and eight in the 19th to tilt the scale towards Punjab. “I thought Arsh bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us,” Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said.

(with PTI inputs)