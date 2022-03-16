हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Jimmy Neesham slams new IPL rule, gets schooled by India fans in return

The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see a number of new rules coming into force.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals&#039; Jimmy Neesham slams new IPL rule, gets schooled by India fans in return
(Source: Twitter)

One of them is this: A new batter will have to take strike even if the player who was dismissed had crossed over before the catch was taken.

This rule has been backed by the lawmakers of cricket, who are Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The MCC has introduced this rule in international cricket and it will come into effect from October 2022. 

IPL, however, will enforce this rule in its upcoming edition. 

The rule has not gone down well with New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is known for speaking his heart out on social media platform Twitter. 

Disagreeing with the rule, he wrote on his Twitter: "I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it."

As soon as he tweeted this, the Indian cricket twitter started giving him reasons as to why this rule is a good one. Most of the users said the same thing: Think from the perspective of the bowler.

Here's how Twitter schooled Neesham:

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last year  runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR). This game will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

