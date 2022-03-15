IPL 2022 set to see BIG changes, new DRS rules and COVID-19 allowances in T20 league

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is set to get underway in Mumbai on March 26. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

The T20 league is set to feature 10 teams once again with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans being the new additions. The IPL 2022 will also see some major rule changes with regards to DRS, COVID-19 allowances for the teams and the newly-introduced MCC laws.

“Unable to field a team on account of COVID for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder,” a BCCI communication according to Cricbuzz website read.

“The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding,” the communication added.

This is a shift from the previous rule which said that the board ‘will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points’.

The upcoming edition will also have a total of 74 games with teams divided into two groups. Teams who are in the same group will face each other twice while others will play only once.

The 2022 IPL season will also see the number of unsuccessful DRS reviews allowed to a team increase to two per innings. So far, every team has been allowed only one review. According to new MCC cricket laws set to be implemented in international cricket from October 1, 2022, a new batsman will have to take strike even if the player who was dismissed had crossed over before the catch was taken.

Another big change in regards to playing conditions is that if a Super Over in a playoff game or final cannot be completed, the team who finished highest in the league stage will be declared winners.

IPL 2022 Rule Changes:

* BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season if a team cannot field a playing XI due to COVID-19. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee.

* Number of unsuccessful DRS reviews allowed to a team increase to two per innings.

* If a Super Over in a playoff game or final cannot be completed, the team who finished highest in the league stage will be declared winners.