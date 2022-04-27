Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin became the 8th bowlers and only the second off-spinner in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 150 wickets after Harbhajan Singh. Ashwin picked up 3/17 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 26), which included wickets of Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudesai.

Ashwin had taken 149 wickets before the match against RCB and needed just one more wicket to achieve the feat of 150 scalps. Ashwin joined his fellow Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, who has exactly 150 wickets in the T20 league.

After Tuesday’s match, Ashwin has 152 wickets in 175 games at an average of 28.04 and an economy rate of 6.93. This season, Ashwin has taken 7 wickets from 8 matches including a best of 3/17 in the last match. His teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 18 wickets from 8 games so far.

151 for Ash, happiness for us! _ pic.twitter.com/JuqBMrOHFx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson credited Riyan Parag for a 29-run victory in the IPL 2022 match against RCB on Tuesday and said that seeing the way the team started, it was a great victory. The Royals were in trouble after losing three wickets in powerplay and their in-form batter Jos Buttler as well. But a brilliant unbeaten knock of 56 runs helped RR win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“It is a really great win. After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today. I thought we were 10-15 runs short with no dew in the second innings. The pitch was turning and was two-paced, so 150-160 would have been a good total. It was something we were waiting for, for the back end of our batting to win us matches. Almost everyone has put up a match-winning performance so far,” said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

“The chat we had just before the second innings, was that when you are chasing 200 there is only one gear. But for such totals like 150, it was only a matter of putting pressure as the batsmen had to change gears. The dressing room atmosphere is really important. We make a couple of changes according to the wicket and the opponent, but communication is very important. Karun, for example, was left out just because we needed that one over from Daryl Mitchell, and he understands that, and he can come back in later,” he added.

