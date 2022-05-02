India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the coach for his Rajasthan Royals (RR) junior Riyad Parag ahead of RR's IPL 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (May 2). The Sanju Samson-led side will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's men in match no.47 of the IPL 2022, which is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest between the two sides.

R Ashwin, who's one of the best off-spinners for quite a while now, shared some tips and tricks with all-rounder Riyan Parag during their final practice session ahead of the KKR clash.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter account, Ashwin was seen passing his knowledge to young Riyan Parag. Moreover, Ashwin was also seen teaching the youngster how to bowl a carrom ball.

Check out the video here...

So far in the IPL 2022, Riyan Parag has struggled with bat and ball. However, he hit a crucial 50-plus score when his team needed it but failed to make much of an impact with the ball. Although it is fair to say that Parag hasn't got many opportunities to showcase his spin-bowling skills with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

In IPL 2022, Parag has played nine games for RR, scoring 107 runs at an average of 17.15 and has one wicket to his name with a bowling average of 59.00. Rajasthan are currently fourth in the standings, winning six games out of the nine matches played.