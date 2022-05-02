हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin turns 'COACH' for Riyan Parag ahead Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash - WATCH

R Ashwin shares some tips and tricks with Riyan Parag, ahead the KKR clash

IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin turns &#039;COACH&#039; for Riyan Parag ahead Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash - WATCH
Source: Twitter

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the coach for his Rajasthan Royals (RR) junior Riyad Parag ahead of RR's IPL 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (May 2). The Sanju Samson-led side will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's men in match no.47 of the IPL 2022, which is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest between the two sides.

R Ashwin, who's one of the best off-spinners for quite a while now, shared some tips and tricks with all-rounder Riyan Parag during their final practice session ahead of the KKR clash.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter account, Ashwin was seen passing his knowledge to young Riyan Parag. Moreover, Ashwin was also seen teaching the youngster how to bowl a carrom ball.

Check out the video here...

So far in the IPL 2022, Riyan Parag has struggled with bat and ball. However, he hit a crucial 50-plus score when his team needed it but failed to make much of an impact with the ball. Although it is fair to say that Parag hasn't got many opportunities to showcase his spin-bowling skills with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

In IPL 2022, Parag has played nine games for RR, scoring 107 runs at an average of 17.15 and has one wicket to his name with a bowling average of 59.00. Rajasthan are currently fourth in the standings, winning six games out of the nine matches played.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLrajasthan royalsRavichandran AshwinRiyan ParagKolkata Knight RidersRR vs KKR
Next
Story

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni shares tips with IPL's fastest bowler Umran Malik after CSK vs SRH game - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Hania Aamir, meet Alia Bhatt's look alike from Pakistan