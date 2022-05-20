MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings finished their terrible IPL 2022 campaign with a defeat as Rajasthan Royals beat them by 5 wickets to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai are now 9th at the points table and they fear to finish even at the bottom of the table if Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals on May 21 by a huge margin. In that way, both MI and CSK will be on 8 points and better NRR will decide the 9th and 10th positions.

CSK will look to start afresh in IPL 2023 and with Dhoni already confirming his participation in the next year's league, it will be interesting to see how Chennai go about. They are the four-time champions and expect Dhoni's side to shine again.

What seems like another good news for CSK fans is that their ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be back next year in the yellow jersey. A lot of noise has been made outside the ropes. Jadeja was handed the captaincy at the start of IPL 2022 and then he resigned to focus on his all-round game, with Dhoni taking back the leadership baton. However, Jadeja was soon ruled out of the tournament with an injury while many believe it may not have been the reason. Was Jadeja dropped by CSK, many argued. Jadeja too unfollowed CSK on Instagram which ignited the rumours but all seems to be in the past.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja too will be part of CSK camp in 2023, which is a good news for the franchise's fans.

Dhoni is already planning for next year's IPL. At the presentation ceremony of RR vs CSK game, he said that, "Next season, it shouldn't be like they are starting from scratch. Our Malinga (Pathirana) is difficult to pick, and he'll only surely contribute for us next year. We have done well in patches. Important thing is to do well as a team. Crucial thing is to make the most of an opportunity if you are a bowler or a batter. It's not a one-year tournament, you keep coming back year after year. Key is to keep going as a player for the next 10-12 years."