Team Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has shown immense strength by joining the team just days after losing his sister. IPL 2021’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel was back in the RCB Playing XI against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 16) just days after his sister’s demise.

On Sunday (April 17), Harshal Patel took to social media to write an emotional and heart-felt note in tribute to his elder sister. Taking to Instagram after RCB’s win over the Rishabh Pant-led side in the IPL 2022, the Haryana pacer shared a heartbreaking post about his sister on the photo and video sharing platform. Sharing a moving post on Instagram, pacer Harshal recalled the memorable moments he shared with his sister.

Harshal revealed that his sister faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on her face. “Didi, you were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night,” Patel wrote.

Check Harshal Patel’s post for his late sister here…

The 31-year-old was IPL’s leading wicket-taker in the 2021 season with 32 wickets. In the game against DC, Harshal failed to pick up a wicket and gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs.

However, the Faf du Plessis-led RCB defeated DC by 16 runs and are currently in third place on the points table. DC, on the other hand, are currently in quarantine ahead of their next clash against Punjab Kings in Pune as one overseas player has tested positive.