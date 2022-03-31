IPL 2022: RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga inspired by Neymar, explains his celebration style vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga won his first ‘Man of the Match’ award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for picking his career-best bowling figures of 4-0-20-4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30). The Sri Lankan spinner who was seen celebrating in a special manner after taking a wicket, said that he has been inspired from Brazil football star Neymar Jr.

“My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do,” Hasaranga said. “Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. When I go play, I don`t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Watch RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga celebrate picking up a wicket here...

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer lavished praise on Hasaranga’s spell of 4/20. “He (Wanindu Hasaranga) bowled really well, he got off to a good start after getting my wicket. I was able to read him pretty well at the start. We had decided that we’ll play him as an off-spinner but unfortunately he bowled really good lines and lengths. He’s also very experienced and he was getting some help on this wicket. Congratulations to him.”

Hasaranga has incredible record for Sri Lanka in T20 internationals so far. In his first 35 T20Is, Hasaranga has picked up 57 wickets at an incredible average of just 13.75.

In a see-saw, low-scoring thriller in IPL 2022, where bowlers called the shots, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets. After bowling out Kolkata for just 128, Bangalore lost their first three batters in power-play. But critical knocks from Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18), Shahbaz Ahmed (27), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out) and Harshal Patel (10 not out) took RCB home with four balls remaining.

