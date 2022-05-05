हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Maxwell picks THIS cricketer as the best dancer in his wedding party

Maxwell tied knots with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year. 

IPL 2022: RCB&#039;s Glenn Maxwell picks Virat Kohli and Siddharth Kaul as the best dancer in his wedding party
Source/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who recently hosted a party in RCB's bio-bubble to celebrate his wedding with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman, has expressed that former RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Siddharth Kaul were the best dancers in his party. Kohli's video of dancing to Pushpa's famous song went viral after the party. 

Speaking to Star Sports Maxwell said, "Virat was front and centre and Siddharth Kaul was up there too."

A short video has been shared by RCB's official Twitter handle where former Challengers' captain Virat Kohli can be seen doing the Bhangra while pacer Mohammad Siraj is performing Hyderbad's traditional Marfa dance. 

Virat was also seen grooving to Samantha Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ song. RCB shared the video of the party with the caption," Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! Come be a part of it through this video. #PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB." 

In the video, we can see a beautiful set created for Maxi and Vini. The couple can also be seen dancing in the video. Maxwell entered the party wearing a Sherwani while Vini donning a Lehenga. The couple was given a guard of honour by the RCB team. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in red Kurta. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson wished the newly married couple all the best. He also said that Maxwell is like a family member. 

Maxwell tied knots with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year. As Vini is of Indian origin, the wedding took place as per Indian rituals after a Christian wedding earlier.

