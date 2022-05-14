हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: RCB captain Faf du Plessis makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's form after defeat against PBKS

With the defeat against PBKS, RCB need to win their last league match against table topper Gujarat Titans to get to the magic figure of 16 points. 

IPL 2022: RCB captain Faf du Plessis makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli&#039;s form after defeat against PBKS
Source/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a heavy defeat of 54 runs against Punjab Kings in the 60th match of IPL 2022 at the Barbone Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Chasing a huge total of 210, RCB managed to put just 155/9 in their quota of 20 overs. Chase master Virat Kohli was expected to take RCB home after the first innings but the former RCB captain's poor show with the bat continued as he could only score 20 runs in 14 games. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opened up on Virat's form after the match. 

RCB captain du Plessis backed the star Indian batter. Speaking about Kohli after the match, du Plessis said, "a good knock is around the corner, he is also believing that." 

The RCB skipper further added, "He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That's how the game works. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. "

What RCB need to qualify for playoffs? 

With the defeat against PBKS, RCB need to win their last league match against table topper Gujarat Titans to get to the magic figure of 16 points. Their NRR is -0.323, thus it is almost impossible that they will qualify with 14 points. RR, DC, PBKS and SRH are fighting for two spots in the playoffs and all of the teams have better NRR than RCB. Faf du Plessis' side will take on GT on May 19 in a do-or-die situation. 

