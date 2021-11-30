IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of retained players to purse remaining for franchises for auction; all you need to know

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni were on Tuesday retained by their respective franchises -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings as BCCI unveiled the retention list ahead of the IPL mega auction.

KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, and Ben Stokes are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The three players -- along with other released players -- will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indian, 1 foreign).

Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. All-rounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.

The final IPL 2022 retention list:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention. More details here - https://t.co/osE28OG4VS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TcTpKaznKd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021

Purse remaining for original eight franchises after IPL 2022 retention:

CSK: Rs 42 crores

RCB: Rs 57 crores

MI: Rs 48 crores

PBKS: Rs 72 crores

DC: Rs 47.5 crores

KKR: Rs 48 crores

RR: Rs 62 crores

SRH: Rs 68 crores

Meanwhile, the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins.

The rules for the existing franchises who decided to retain players were, they will be debited Rs 16 crore for the first player, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player, and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player and the total deduction will be 42 crore.

For the eight franchises, rules were that they cannot retain more than three Indians (capped/uncapped). They cannot retain more than two overseas players and not more than two uncapped Indian players.

For the two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- they cannot pick more than two Indian players (capped/uncapped). They cannot pick more than one overseas player and more than one Indian uncapped player.

In the mail sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the franchises the rules were formally conveyed and the salary purse for all the teams was set at Rs 90 crore.

The amount is an increase from the IPL 2021 auction as then the purse was Rs 85 crore.

The BCCI had set the retention window for the eight older franchises from November 1-30, and the window for Lucknow and Ahmedabad is from December 1-25.