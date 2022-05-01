On Saturday (April 30), fans witnessed a rare scene when a batter consoled an opposition bowler after a decision was ruled against the latter by the DRS technology during an IPL match.

The incident took place during the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians when Suryakumar Yadav bear-hugged RR leggie Yuzvendra Chahal after the latter was denied the prized wicket of the MI batter owing to the umpire's call.

On the last delivery of the eighth over, Chahal was left furious as umpire Yeshwant Barde didn't budge to his LBW appeal when MI's in-form batter Suryakumar attempted sweep shot but missed the ball and it hit his pads.

However, Chahal’s vigorous appeal for LBW was rejected by the umpire after which RR opted for review. But, the DRS showed that the ball was clipping the top of off stump and it was the umpire’s call, meaning that the MI batter was safe.

Notably, Chahal was left disappointed with the decision and to console him, Suryakumar Yadav hugged the spinner. Here's the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, a disciplined bowling performance followed by a fantastic fifty by Suryakumar (51 off 39) helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in match No 44 and end their eight-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

It was Mumbai's first win in their ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season and they are at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan are at the second spot in the points table with six wins in nine matches.