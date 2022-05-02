हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RR's Shimron Hetmyer's 'biggest coach' is his WIFE - check details

RR batter Shimron Hetmyer makes a big statement ahead of the IPL 2022 clash against KKR.

IPL 2022: RR&#039;s Shimron Hetmyer&#039;s &#039;biggest coach&#039; is his WIFE - check details
RR batter Shimron Hetmyer (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer called his wife his 'biggest coach' and said that he is looking to give himself a chance with IPL.

Kolkata and Rajasthan will be squaring off in their IPL 2022 clash, in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, on Monday.

"For me, it is just about giving myself a chance. For the first two years of my career, I didn't give myself a chance to get set. But now I just wanted to give myself a couple of balls to see what the pitch is doing. My wife is my biggest coach and it was something we came up with. I tried to bring that into my game," Hetmyer told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"I want to learn how to reverse sweep from Buttler. I tried it in practice by I keep getting out. Even the scoop. Batting looks much easier from the outside. I love playing here. Always a nice ground for the batters. Thank God I am not a bowler. It has been a great ground for us as well," he added.

Coming to the match, Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan.

For Kolkata, Anukul Roy made his place in the Playing XI after replacing Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Mavi joined the team. While for Rajasthan, Karun Nair replaced Daryl Mitchell.

