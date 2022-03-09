IPL 2022 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Time Table, match timings, date, venues and GT full squad here

GT IPL 2022 Full Schedule: The Gujarat Titans are one of the two newest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Titans are owned by the CVC Capital Partners group, who won the franchise with a winning bid last year of Rs 5,625 crore – the second-best after the RPSG group, who are the owners of Lucknow Super Giants.

The Titans have appointed former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2022 season and have their home base in Ahmedabad. Apart from Pandya, they have also signed up former Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan from Afghanistan and former Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill.

Check full IPL 2022 schedule here...

Hello Fans Set your reminders and mark your calendars. Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

Former England batsman and Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Director of Cricket of the Gujarat Titans. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the Titans while Gary Kirsten and Ashish Kapoor are batting and spin bowling coach respectively.

Retained: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Final list of players purchased by GT in IPL 2022 auction:

Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 50 lakh), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 crore), Dominic Drakes (1.10 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 20 lakh), Yash Dayal (Rs 3.2 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 lakh), David Miller (Rs 3 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Varun Aaron (Rs 50 lakh)

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2022 Schedule here…

March 28 - GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 2 - GT vs DC - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 11 - SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 14 - RR vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 17 - GT vs CSK - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 27 - GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - GT vs RCB - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 10 - LSG vs GT - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 15 - CSK vs GT - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 19 - RCB vs GT - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)