IPL 2022 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants Time Table, match timings, date, venues and LSG full squad here

Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new franchises that will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 15th season. The team is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and it is owned by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group.

LSG is the most expensive franchise in IPL history as RPSG Group won the rights to operate the franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,090 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted KL Rahul as their captain, making him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise also roped in former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the team strategist and mentor.

In its first appearance at the IPL Mega Auction, Lucknow was the only team to utilise their full purse. After picking KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi from the draft, they acquired excellent choices of Indian and overseas players to be one of the possibly strongest sides after the auction ended.

LSG Squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

Lucknow Super Giants Full IPL 2022 Schedule here:

Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST