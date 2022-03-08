IPL 2022 Schedule: Mumbai Indians Time Table, match timings, date, venues and MI full squad here

MI IPL 2022 Full Schedule: The Mumbai Indians are without a doubt the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time IPL champions are probably one of the greatest T20 franchise teams in the entire world.

So it was a massive shock, when the IPL 2020 champions failed to progress to the Playoffs in 2021 season. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to correct that anomaly and get back to their title-winning ways in the IPL 2022 season.

Check the full IPL 2022 schedule here...

Hello Fans Set your reminders and mark your calendars. Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

Founded in 2008, the team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, through its 100% subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. MI was sold to RIL in 2007 by the BCCI for $111.9 million making it the most expensive franchise when the IPL was first established. Apart from the 2020 season, MI won the title in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Like their fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings, MI also had a purse of Rs 48 crore. They also retained four players for a salary bill of Rs 42 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Final list of players purchased by MI in IPL 2022 auction:

Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (Rs 3 crore), Basil Thampi (Rs 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 1.6 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 65 lakh), N Tilak Varma (Rs 1.70 crore), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 50 lakh), Jofra Archer (Rs 8 crore), Daniel Sams (Rs 2.60 crore), Tymal Mills (Rs 1.50 crore), Tim David (Rs 8.25 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 1 crore), Mohd. Arshad Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (Rs 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (Rs 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh), Aryan Juyal (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh)

Mumbai Indians Full IPL 2022 schedule here…

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9 - RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16 - MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24 - LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17 - MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)