IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan feels playing under Mayank Agarwal at Punjab Kings ‘good for him’, not thinking about India call-up

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is all set for his new innings with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings in the 2022 season. Shikhar Dhawan was bought by the PBKS franchise in IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of Rs 8.25 crores.

Dhawan revealed that he is just focusing on doing well in the upcoming IPL 2022 and not thinking about a call-up from Team India. “I am practising hard, and focusing on my work and not thinking too much this time if I get a call back from Team India I would love to join but if it doesn’t happen then I am happy and without any tension,” said Shikhar Dhawan to ANI.

In this IPL season, the batter will play for Punjab and he is excited about his new role under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal. “I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me, we have a strong team all youngsters are very good and talented we hope we will do something big this time, also if get chance to open with Mayank then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility and I am ready to handle it,” added Dhawan.

The upcoming IPL 2022 will begin from March 26 with the final scheduled for May 29. The league stage of the tournament will be hosted in Maharashtra with three venues in Mumbai and one in Pune. A total of 70 matches will be played between 10 franchises, with Mumbai hosting 55 and Pune hosting 15 encounters.Dhawan also came with a big announcement apart from cricket as he introduced his NGO named ‘Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’.

This foundation will work for kids and animals. “We introduce this NGO with a wide vision as we will take care of kids, malnutrition, poor, animals and will also help the people with food. We will help out every walk of society at the initial stage. We will cover Delhi and NCR and soon we will expand it across the country. Needy people can contact us through our website,” Dhawan said.

