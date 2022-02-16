IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan set to be named Punjab Kings captain, claims report

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to become the new captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. The PBKS are on the hunt for a new captain since KL Rahul decided to shift base to Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS, who finished in sixth place on the points table in IPL 2021, are keen on getting an Indian player to replace Rahul at the helm. While they retained opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 12 crore, the Karnataka batter doesn’t have much leadership experience. PBKS went all out to buy Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore, pipping the likes of Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

“Team is very elated to have Shikhar Dhawan in squad. Dhawan has a mature head on his shoulders and will be entrusted to lead Punjab in IPL. Coach, promoters all are in favor of Dhawan as captain of Punjab Kings. Official announcement will be made in next few days”, said a source close to PBKS team management was quoted as saying InsideSport website.

After the auction was concluded on Sunday, PBKS head coach Anil Kumble was asked about the appointment of new captain. Kumble though did not reveal the name but had a lot of praise for Dhawan.

“Oh, he is a great edition to the squad. His maturity will rub on other squad members. Everyone around can learn from him. He will be perfect leader for the team in every respect”, said Kumble.

Jonty Rhodes to be PBKS batting and fielding coach

Punjab Kings fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has taken up the additional role of batting coach following the departure of Wasim Jaffer. Rhodes is considered one of the best fielders of all time but also made more than 8,000 runs for South Africa.

The 52-year-old was also sitting alongside head coach Kumble and co-owners at the IPL 2022 mega auction table last week. Rhodes made 5,935 runs in 245 ODIs and 2,532 runs in 52 Tests.

While Kumble will work with the spinners, Damien Wright remains the fast bowling coach. Andy Flower, who was the assistant coach last season, has taken up the head coach role at new franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings, who have never won an IPL title and last reached the final in 2014, are confident of going all the way following a ‘successful’ auction where they bought the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada and India U-19 star Raj Bawa.

Punjab went into the auction with the maximum purse having retained only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

