IPL 2022

IPL 2022: South Africa captain Dean Elgar sends WARNING to players who chose IPL over Test cricket

After South Africa's Test series win over Bangadesh, Dean Elgar said that selection of players who chose IPL is not in his hands

Source: Twitter

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar sends warning to the Proteas squad members who chose to skip their international duty for taking part in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Elgar expressed his disappointment to the reporters after the Proteas clinched an excellent 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh on Monday (April 11), .

Several regular members of the Test squad like Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Makram and Kagiso Rabada chose the IPL over the Test series against Bangalesh. Clearly, the South African management were not pleased with their decision.

The red-ball skipper of South Africa sounded disappointed by his teammates and expressed that selection of those players is not in his hands anymore. "I don't know if those guys are going to be selected again, that's out of my hands," said Dean Elgar to the reporters after the Test series win.

The Proteas coach Mark Boucher also didn't sound positive for the players who skipped the Test series. "They did go to the IPL and vacate their spots." said Boucher.

The players chose to skip the Bangadesh series for the IPL and left their team hanging. It will be interesting to see South Africa's squad for the tour of England in August, 2022. Before the start of IPL 2022, the skipper also indirectly asked his players to stay for the series calling the decision as a loyalty test towards their country team.

However, despite missing their five regular Test team players, South Africa displayed a dominant performance in both their matches. The Proteas sealed a 220 runs victory in the first Test in Durban and a 332 runs in the second at St George's Park.

