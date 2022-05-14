Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Saturday (May 14) signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement, Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

The Australian all-rounder was part of the Royals’ playing XI in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they won by 61 runs.

During the match, Coulter-Nile suffered a side strain and had walked off the field. The incident took place when the pacer came to bowl the final over of the Sunrisers innings, however, failed to complete the over, following which he left the field.

He didn’t play in the next two games and has been eventually ruled out of action. Notably, Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle revealed the news of the Australia pacer getting ruled out as they bid him farewell.