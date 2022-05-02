Sunrisers Hyderabad have a legendary bowling coach with their side in the form of former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. The fast bowler finished his career with 439 Test, 196 ODI and 64 T20 wickets and is widely acknowledged as one of legends of the game. But on Sunday (May 1), Steyn turned into a fan boy – requestion Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for an autograph after the IPL 2022 match between the two sides.

After Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy role last weekend, former India captain Dhoni took over charge of the CSK side for the larger interest of the team and it was no surprise that the crowd went berserk while seeing Dhoni lead the Yellow Army again.

Steyn walked up to take Dhoni’s autograph on a T-shirt and the picture of the same went viral on social media in no time. Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in a high-scoring game where CSK scored 202/2 while SRH scored 189/6 in their 20 overs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

MS Dhoni and Dale Steyn after the yesterday's match - Two Legends of the game. pic.twitter.com/wsrlKqtMEI — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 2, 2022

“I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game. Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, will be like let`s get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don’t know if they believe in that theory, but it really works,” said Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni after the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni was also seen spending time with other young members of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team after the IPL 2022 match on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)