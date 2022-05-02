हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: SRH coach Dale Steyn has fan moment with MS Dhoni, CSK skipper does THIS

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn walked up to take MS Dhoni’s autograph on a T-shirt and the picture of the same went viral on social media in no time. 

IPL 2022: SRH coach Dale Steyn has fan moment with MS Dhoni, CSK skipper does THIS
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (left) with SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn. (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a legendary bowling coach with their side in the form of former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. The fast bowler finished his career with 439 Test, 196 ODI and 64 T20 wickets and is widely acknowledged as one of legends of the game. But on Sunday (May 1), Steyn turned into a fan boy – requestion Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for an autograph after the IPL 2022 match between the two sides.

After Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy role last weekend, former India captain Dhoni took over charge of the CSK side for the larger interest of the team and it was no surprise that the crowd went berserk while seeing Dhoni lead the Yellow Army again.

Steyn walked up to take Dhoni’s autograph on a T-shirt and the picture of the same went viral on social media in no time. Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in a high-scoring game where CSK scored 202/2 while SRH scored 189/6 in their 20 overs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

“I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game. Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, will be like let`s get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don’t know if they believe in that theory, but it really works,” said Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni after the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni was also seen spending time with other young members of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team after the IPL 2022 match on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniDale SteynChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadSRH vs CSK
Next
Story

IPL 2022: BAD news for Sunrisers Hyderabad as THIS top all-rounder injured again, informs coach Tom Moody

Must Watch

PT2M10S

SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight caught in storm, 40 passengers injured