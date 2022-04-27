Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the talk of the town on Wednesday for his fiery bowling during the IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pacer bagged five wickets while giving away only 25 runs in four overs. In the process, he registered the best bowling figure by any player in this season so far.

Malik bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL as he first castled Shubman Gill with a pacey yorker and later he sent GT skipper Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. The last 3 wickets - Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar - all lost their timbers. Notably, Hardik was the only wicket which was not clean bowled.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity and netizens were all praise for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as he stunned GT batters with his sheer pace. Check some of the reactions here:

Send some scouts to Jammu. There must be more where he came from! #UmranMalik — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik is rising @SunRisers — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik becomes the first player to win Man Of The Match Award in losing cause in IPL 2022. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik with the best bowling figures in IPL 2022. One of the best fast bowling spell in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/isbRcKFEww — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

The rise and rise of Umran Malik is the story of this IPL. So far he's been coming to bowl with opposition under pressure but this time came when GT were wicketless and took down the top 3 #SRHvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XCfS59VlIK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik's bowling speed on wicket deliveries: Shubman Gill - 144.2kmph.

Hardik Pandy - 145.1kmph.

Wriddhiman Saha - 152.8kmph.

David Miller - 148.7kmph.

Abhinav Manohar - 146.8kmph. - PACE IS PACE...!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Batters are going to face Umran Malik in this IPL #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/1cJCpiO5TD — Thakur Jetendra Pratap Singh ( J_p ) (@j_pdada) April 27, 2022

Fear factor

Very Proud of you Umran Malik@ItsMeKunj https://t.co/kDYSAIxiZF — Ratan Dixit (@Dratan15) April 27, 2022

Interestingly, Malik is only the third bowler in IPL history to dismiss four batters with a clean bowl dismissal.

Dismissing four batters 'bowled' in an IPL match

L Malinga MI v DC in 2011

S Trivedi RR v RCB in 2012

Umran Malik SRH v GT in 2022

Talking about the match, Umran Malik's maiden fifer (5/25) went in vain as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Chasing a big total, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha smashed a solid half-century(68 off 38) and kept Gujarat alive in the chase. However, apart from him, most of the Gujarat batters -- Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), Hardik Pandya (10) couldn't score big despite getting the starts.

But, lower down the order, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11), who kept Gujarat in the game till the last over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.