IPL 2022

IPL 2022: SRH pacer Umran Mallik sets Twitter on fire with FIVE-WICKET haul against GT - check reactions

Umran Malik bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL as he first castled Shubman Gill with a pacey yorker and later he sent GT skipper Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. The last 3 wickets - Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar  - all lost their timbers. Notably, Hardik was the only wicket which was not clean bowled.

SRH pacer Umran Malik (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik became the talk of the town on Wednesday for his fiery bowling during the IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pacer bagged five wickets while giving away only 25 runs in four overs. In the process, he registered the best bowling figure by any player in this season so far.

Malik bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL as he first castled Shubman Gill with a pacey yorker and later he sent GT skipper Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. The last 3 wickets - Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar  - all lost their timbers. Notably, Hardik was the only wicket which was not clean bowled.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity and netizens were all praise for the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as he stunned GT batters with his sheer pace. Check some of the reactions here:

Interestingly, Malik is only the third bowler in IPL history to dismiss four batters with a clean bowl dismissal.

Dismissing four batters 'bowled' in an IPL match

  • L Malinga MI v DC in 2011
  • S Trivedi RR v RCB in 2012
  • Umran Malik SRH v GT in 2022

Talking about the match, Umran Malik's maiden fifer (5/25) went in vain as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Chasing a big total, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha smashed a solid half-century(68 off 38) and kept Gujarat alive in the chase. However, apart from him, most of the Gujarat batters -- Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), Hardik Pandya (10) couldn't score big despite getting the starts.

But, lower down the order, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11), who kept Gujarat in the game till the last over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.

