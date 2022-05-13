Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs to bowl again and play Ranji Trophy to increase his chances in India's T20 World Cup squad in 2022.

The Gujarat Titans skipper has looked in great form and shape since taking the responsibility of the team and selectors would be eyeing every move of his to make their decision.

Pandya decided on batting at no. 4 for the Titans and has done well with the bat.

In 11 innnings, he has scored 344 runs with an impressive strike of 131.8. With the ball, Pandya has taken four wickets in IPL 2022 so far with an economy rate of 7.59 in the 20 overs he has bowled.

Notably, Hardik Pandya has not played a single international for India since the T20 World Cup 2021 because of injuries. Also, during the WC 2021 Pandya didn't bowl in the tournament as well.

What did Parthiv Patel say about Pandya?

Hard work and fun is always a great combo pic.twitter.com/KUa6w5dPEY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 5, 2022

"You need to pick a fully fit player. You can't pick a player for bowling at 140 km/h in two matches. You reach the World Cup and if he gets injured then what happens? It will be India’s loss. You need to play at least a few 4-day matches and then only you can judge the fitness," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

"When a bowler in excess of 140 at the start of the tournament and bowls at different phases of the innings and then suddenly one small injury stops you from bowling completely. So this will be a concern for sure but if we quote his statement, he himself had stated that he shouldn't be considered for selection till he doesn’t contribute fully as an all-rounder. So, if he wants to make a comeback then he can only do that by becoming a complete all-rounder," he added.

"I personally believe that if you want a player to return to the (Indian) side then you can't do that on the basis of just the performances in the IPL. The value of domestic cricket goes down when you pick someone directly from the IPL. The World Cup is still 6 (five) months away. Hopefully, till then the Ranji Trophy can start and he can play a few games," Parthiv said.