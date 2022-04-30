हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Not easy to be MS Dhoni: Memes and reactions pour in as Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy to MSD

Not easy to be MS Dhoni: Memes and reactions pour in as Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy to MSD
Source: Twitter

Sending shockwaves across the cricketing world, Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain on Saturday (April 30). An MS Dhoni has once again been named the skipper of the side. 

Dhoni will lead CSK in the remaining six games of IPL 2022

Not to forget, in order to qualify for playoffs, CSK need to win all six. 

Under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK suffered six losses in eight matches. They had started their campaign with four back-to-back losses. 

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," read the CSK release. 

As soon as the new of Jadeja stepping down came, memes and reactions started flowing across social media. 

Here are some chosen ones:

CSK are currently sitting at the ninth position in the points tally with four points, just above their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Jadeja as well has not been at his best, managing only 112 runs in 8 innings with the bat and five wickets so far.

