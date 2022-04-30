Sending shockwaves across the cricketing world, Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain on Saturday (April 30). An MS Dhoni has once again been named the skipper of the side.

Dhoni will lead CSK in the remaining six games of IPL 2022.

Not to forget, in order to qualify for playoffs, CSK need to win all six.

Under Jadeja's captaincy, CSK suffered six losses in eight matches. They had started their campaign with four back-to-back losses.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," read the CSK release.

As soon as the new of Jadeja stepping down came, memes and reactions started flowing across social media.

Here are some chosen ones:

A wrong decision reversed too late, but so be it. We'll get to hear those post match conversations again. Hope Jadeja can get back to his best with captaincy load gone. Welcome back, captain! One more season for MS Dhoni given the chaos at CSK? #IPL2022 #CSK — Sahil Prakash (@sahil_prakash) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni already knows this : pic.twitter.com/PzHOnSCusU — Kartik Venkatesh (@Akki2g) April 30, 2022

Jadeja hands over the captaincy to MS Dhoni Le MS fans: pic.twitter.com/eIZLBdNc0D — J _ (@Jaimin_Parmar_) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni back as CSKs captain as Sir Jadeja relinquishes position!!!! Hence MS Dhoni returns as CSKs captain!!!

But this season CSKs chances are very low to qualify for the playoffs... — Nrisinh Nimbekar (@NimbekarNrisinh) April 30, 2022

Tomorrow scenario : Ms Dhoni won the toss Choose to Bowl First _ pic.twitter.com/Swu2gn2IDv — _oop_th_ (@itz_PumA_57) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni fans rn : pic.twitter.com/kSclHw8MaF — Yash (@Yashrajput027) April 30, 2022

CSK are currently sitting at the ninth position in the points tally with four points, just above their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Jadeja as well has not been at his best, managing only 112 runs in 8 innings with the bat and five wickets so far.