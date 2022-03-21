IPL 2022: THIS Bangladesh pace bowler set to replace Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants, says report

Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants Lucknow Super Giants suffered a big blow before the start of the T20 league with England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of the tournament. Wood has suffered injury to his right elbow and had to fly back from the Caribbean to seek immediate treatment for it.

KL Rahul-led LSG had spent Rs 7.5 crore to buy Wood at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. The Lucknow-based franchise are now hunting for Wood’s replacement.

According to Bangladesh media, pace bowler Taskin Ahmed is being looked as replacement for Wood. LSG’s mentor Gautam Gambhir seems to rate Taskin pretty high as he wants to bag his services.

Search in progress to fill Woody's shoes Whom should we include in place of Mark Wood?@MAWood33#AbApniBaariHai pic.twitter.com/2OjIcqMYYn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2022

According to Kaler Kanth, Gambhir called Taskin in Dhaka on Sunday evening (March 20) and made the proposal. “I want Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the team and that is for the whole season. If he agrees to the offer, Taskin will have to leave for India before the next two Tests against South Africa,” the former Indian opener was quoted as saying.

Taskin has so far taken 23 wickets in 33 T20Is and is currently taking part in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concludes on March 23. He reportedly got the news after the second ODI in Wanderers on Sunday (March 20). He has asked for some time to discuss the proposal with the team management and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Taskin has been selected in Bangladesh’s squad for the subsequent two-match Test series against South Africa.

However, if he agrees to turn out for the Super Giants, he’ll have to give the Test series a miss. “Franchise cricket is a reality now. You can’t hold anyone even if you want to. BCB president Nazmul Hasan is also generous in accepting the reality,” a member of the Bangladesh team was quoted as saying by Kaler Kanth. “That’s why a key member of the team said that Taskin is more likely to get leave,” added the source.