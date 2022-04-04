हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: THIS explosive CSK player set to return from injury on April 25

All-rounder Deepak Chahar was picked up by a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.  

IPL 2022: THIS explosive CSK player set to return from injury on April 25
Source: Twitter

There is finally some good news around the corner for embattled defending champions Chennai Super Kings. After losing three matches on the trot, the latest one against Punjab Kings on Sunday (April 3), injured all-rounder Deepak Chahar is set to set to action possibly on April 25.

Chahar was picked up by a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.  He has been MS Dhoni’s biggest weapon in the league in the past seasons and in this season, without him in the playing XI, CSK bowling lineup looks leak. They lack a potent strike bowler.

As per a report by TOI, Chahar is expected to return to action on April 25 with the clash against Punjab Kings. But CSK fans feel that it will be too late by then as CSK have already lost two matches in the competition.

Here's how fans reacted on hearing the news of Chahar's return to IPL 2022:

 

 

CSK started off their campaign with the loss vs KKR in the opening game. They then lost to Lucknow Super Giants as well, making it two losses in the two matches.

In the third match vs PBKS, captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and invited Punjab to bat. But Livingstone's blistering knock hit them hard. However, they later pulled things back to curtail them 180/8 in 20 overs. 

CSK were bundled out for 126 to lose by 54 runs against the Punjab Kings. Chahar has made rapid strides in international cricket with the Indian side under the coaching on Rahul Dravid.

Last season, Chahar picked up 14 wickets in 15 games while his best performance came in IPL 2019, where he claimed 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.9.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Chennai Super KingsCSKDeepak Chahar
Next
Story

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor bids tearful adieu to international batting career, WATCH

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Viral Khatakhat: Monkey felt thirsty, policeman gave him water, video went viral